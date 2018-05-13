Convertible Rear Water Window 87-93

Hi - Does anyone know where one can get the rubber stopper that goes in the bracket for the rear quarter window of fox body convertible.

You can buy the replacement guide rod bracket but nobody seems to have this rubber stop. It is the most important part....forget about what the restoration videos show (the one I looked at didn't even show the stop)....the stop is the most important and in the Ford repair manual is the first thing to check for any problem with that rear quarter window.

The used ones generally have that stop ripped off or just hanging there....

Anyone know where to buy a new one of these stops ?