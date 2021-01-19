Convertible roof frame problem

Hi I am in New Zealand and have a 94 5.0 convertible I cannot get the roof frame to sit in the right position above the door glass It has dipped down by 50mm at the pivot point in the center of the window I have removed the hood and have tried adjusting at the points mentioned in other threads When I got the car it had been stolen and recovered the rear glass window had been smashed so it is possible frame could have been damaged to but I cant see any obvious bends or damage Both sides look the same in terms of the shape of the arms/brackets When I first started trying to find the problem and things were in their original position the hood went up and down fine but was about 40mm away from the windscreen frame Considerable force was need to get it to the latches and the sides dipped well down below the window Have adjusted the pivot arm and the cam on the fram with little to no improvement Is there anything else I can do Thenks Steve
 

