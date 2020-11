I have a 98 GT Convertible. Had it since new and I'm on my third top. This time I replaced all the rail seals but I can't find the weatherstrip seal that goes on the windshield header on the car. I've checked LMR, CJ Pony, All the major Chain stores, Ford Mo CO. and even Steele Rubber Products. Nobody has it. Does anyone have any other sources or suggestions? I'm also having issues with the rear quarter glass staying glued to the regulator bracket. Any specific adhesive to use here?