So regarding convertible structure what is it that keeps the foxes from buckling in the center is there some huge piece of steel inside the rockers or something? Surely the sheet metal floor alone wouldn't be enough.
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|H
|93 convertible headliner
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|1
|Q
|Paint and Body Convertible Windshield Frame Clearcoat Cleanup
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|4
|For Sale 193 Original Miles on this RARE Barn Find 1989 Ford Mustang LX 5.0 Convertible
|Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
|0
|C
|65 convertable structural integrity
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|3
|Convertible Structural Integrity
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|6