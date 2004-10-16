Convertible Top Frame Adjustment

This is directly from a Ford Technical Service Manual. I've used this procedure to adjust my top and it works well. The illustrations (very helpful) did not copy and paste. If you email me at [email protected]
Top Linkage Alignment
Stand behind the vehicle and visually sight across the folding top rear number 4 bow (51278). The height of the folding top rear number 4 bow should be even side-to-side. If not even, adjust as follows:
1. Remove rear seat. Refer to «Section 01-10».
2. Remove quarter trim panel (31012). Refer to «Section 01-05».
3. Remove screws retaining roof headlining (51916) to folding top rail pivot bracket link (506A68) and rear tacking strip.
Folding Top Rail Pivot Bracket Link
Rear Tacking Strip Attachment
4. Disengage roof headlining retainer (50980) from folding roof rear side rail (53138).
5. While holding roof headliner elastic strap, remove screw retaining strap tofolding top center rail (51154). Install a hooked metal rod through hole in elastic strip and slowly release tension on elastic strip.
6. Note position of V-notch on pivot adjusting cam and remove set screw. Rotate adjusting cam so V-notch is aligned toward rear of vehicle.
7. Loosen two bolts at bottom of folding top rail pivot bracket link. Then push down on folding top rail pivot bracket link to raise rear of folding top center rail. Tighten folding top rail pivot bracket link bolts.
8. Rotate adjusting cam forward until V-notch in adjusting cam is aligned upward.
9. To install set screw, rotate adjusting cam slightly to align with the closest set screw retaining hole and install screw.
10. If folding top front side rail (53104) and folding top center rail are not parallel at pivot point after this adjustment, loosen retaining side rail set screw lock nut.
11. Rotate set screw in or out until folding top front side rail and folding top center rails are parallel at pivot point and tighten lock nut.
12. To install roof headlining, quarter trim panel and rear seat, reverse Steps 1 through 4.