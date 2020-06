These cars have a 2 piece top. The rear curtain, which includes the window, and the top. They are not sealed together but both are pulled tight and stapled on the bottom tack strip. A common problem are wear holes on each side below the rear window. Water leaks in and collects in the rear well. Chances are you will not be able to see them. Mine does the same and I keep a towel in the well to absorb any water that leaks in. The only true fix is a new top and curtain. Search you tube and you will see what I am trying to say. Hope this helps.