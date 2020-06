Inspect the rear wind screen in the lower corners by the glass. Look to see if that's where the water is coming in. If so replace the top rear wind screen.



What happens is the repeated bending of the fabric creates a weak spot in the fabric. The bend is always in the same spot because of the glass. Once it wears through there's a leak. I tried a ton of DIY repairs but in each case I found that there wasn't enough fabric for the patch to stick to. And when I did get it to stick the patch itself would come off from the folding of the convertible top.