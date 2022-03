LMR, CJ Pony Parts, lots of places sell it. Just search for convertible pads. However, if you can see it there below the vinyl with the top closed, your top has shrunk and you should replace it soon as well. May want to buy the weatherstrip molding also and have the upholstery shop swap it out at the same time. That joint where those two pieces meet should be tight with no gap when the top is closed, otherwise you'll get wind noise and water leaks too.