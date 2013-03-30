Convertible Top Pump Motor help

Greetings,

I have been working on the interior of my ’91 convertible lately and had to put the top down and up a couple times (in freezing weather) without any issues. A few days ago when I tried to put the top down and it wouldn’t go.

The relay’s click in both directions but the pump won’t run. There is voltage to both up and down circuits. I took the motor out of the end of the pump housing and checked it out. There is electrical continuity in both circuits. I cleaned the ground, brushes and armature. I went to put the motor back in and there was some hydraulic fluid that had apparently leaked out of the pump. I don’t think it was there when I took the motor out (but I don’t think there is any sort of seal on the motor so I’m not sure if taking the motor out has anything to do with it). I reinstalled the pump and it still won’t work. I even tried tapping it (as described in a couple places on the web) – no luck.

I’d rather not replace the pump if I can avoid it but I’m not sure what’s wrong.

Has anyone had this problem and if so, what did you do to fix it?