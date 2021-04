I went to put the top down on my 89 for the first time this year, the top started opening for a couple seconds then stopped. Fuses and wiring up front are fine and I can hear the up-down relays click in the back when I move the switch, but the top does nothing. From what I see in my wiring book it seems it's probably the motor itself, but I figured I'd better see what you all think before replacing the most expensive part first.