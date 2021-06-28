convertible top "twisted"

I recently purchased a 1984 Convertible...I knew going in the top needed some adjusting and yesterday I got the majority of it adjusted aside from one issue that I have no idea which adjustment to make. The passenger side is higher at the front header. It closes ok with some added pressure just to get the hook to engage. As seen in the pictures I adjusted the fore/aft forwarded but it really didn't help...It is almost as if the front edge is "twisted". The PO thought the top was too tight on that tight, but if that is indeed the case I do not know how to adjust the tension on the fabric.
 

