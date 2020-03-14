CONVERTIBLES ONLY ( CAR AUDIO )

Convertible owners with aftermarket stereo systems it's time to break out the digital cameras and send pics and discription of your systems. This post is for any year mustang convertible all others need not apply unless your car is a convertible. If your back seat has been converted to subwoofers or you have a custom box located in your trunk it dosnt matter send pictures and description. If you car is factory don't post we all know what the factory system looks like.Example: 2 (model subs) and an ( model amp ) with 6 x 8 or whatever speakers in the quater panels, whatever you have in the doors, dash and whatever head unit.If you also had custom work done anywhere else to make different speakers other than the factory sizes fit also show pics of that too if possible.If you have a hard top do not post pics of your system here. Start your own thread.I know some knucklehead with a hardtop will want to show off his system here. Please don't do it.For all you convertible owners that support this thread thanks in advance.