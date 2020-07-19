Converting a 1980 Lincoln Mark VI from a 302 to a 351?

craig85006
Hello.
A friend of mine has a 1980 Lincoln Mark VI with a factory 302. He wants to convert it to a 351, which was available in 1980. What is the conversion process? Does it require different motor mounts? Or would it be better for him to beef up the 302? Unfortunately, it's a pig due to the smog restrictions and low compression combined with the car being so heavy.
Please advise.
Thank you.
Craig
