Converting a 1980 Lincoln Mark VI from a 302 to a 351?

Hello.

A friend of mine has a 1980 Lincoln Mark VI with a factory 302. He wants to convert it to a 351, which was available in 1980. What is the conversion process? Does it require different motor mounts? Or would it be better for him to beef up the 302? Unfortunately, it's a pig due to the smog restrictions and low compression combined with the car being so heavy.

Please advise.

Thank you.

Craig
 

As the 351w is a taller deck version of the 302 block, I doubt the mounts are a problem,
The exhaust manifolds will need to be from a MK VI. I doubt headers are available, and that deck height will raise the 302 manifolds, and there may not be clearance for them.
Addressing the heads flow, and raising the compression will help either a 302 or period 351. If it still works, the smog equipment should not do much to the power level.
 
What would be the best option as far as giving the car more go? I suggested to my friend to rebuild and beef up the existing engine or grab a higher HP 302 from a late model Mustang.

I think swapping the 302 for a 351 would create computer issues???

Craig
 
Are you sure the 1980 has a computer? It should be carbureted either way.
Heads, cam, intake and dual exhaust will wake up either engine. The main thing a later 302/5.0 or newer 351W block will get is a roller cam. That’s easier to select oil for and can help get different grinds, but it is not absolutely needed. The E-7 87 -93 heads are better than the 1980 heads, but if you want to wake it up, skip them for better flowing aluminum heads.
 
