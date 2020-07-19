Converting a 1980 Lincoln Mark VI from a 302 to a 351?

Are you sure the 1980 has a computer? It should be carbureted either way.

Heads, cam, intake and dual exhaust will wake up either engine. The main thing a later 302/5.0 or newer 351W block will get is a roller cam. That’s easier to select oil for and can help get different grinds, but it is not absolutely needed. The E-7 87 -93 heads are better than the 1980 heads, but if you want to wake it up, skip them for better flowing aluminum heads.