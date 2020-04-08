Coolant etching on cylinder walls

Hey guys, I have an issue and was looking for everyones opinion. So I have been doing head gaskets on my 95 5.0 for a few months, working on it here and there when I have time. Well when I pulled it apart I water in cylinder #4 & #8. I soaked up what I could and went about cleaning everything up. Well yesterday I took on doing final cleanup under the hood before I start reassembling and discovered both cylinders have some etching on the cylinder walls where coolant was sitting on top of the rings. It isnt terribly bad but it definitely isnt good. My problem is I cant afford to rebuild the bottom end right now. Question is, do I let it sit until I can afford to do it. Or do i put it back together and see what happens and do the bottem end at a later date. Right now with all this virus bullI'm out of work, and it is ussually my daily when im working. Let me know what ya think. Thanks guys