Wayne Waldrep

Before I post a pic, do you have one of yours?
I have a couple questions that I'd like to get opinions on. I have a collapsed lifter so I've taken the intake etc off. The hard coolant lines can be a pain. I got the lower off without removing the hard lines. Even with everything removed i couldn't get a wrench on the front swivel bolt fitting. I don't really like removing it anyway if it's not leaking.

The stud that the hard lines bolt to in the back makes it a problem. I'm going to cut the mounting bracket off. If need be I'll make a removable bracket. Or if yall think it's not necessary I'll just run it without. What are your thoughts on that?

Can't remember my second question...hmmmm. I hate when that happens...lol. Just one for now i guess.
 

