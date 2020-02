Was wondering if anyone knows if 86-93 5.0 coolant hoses will fit a 95 5.0? I'm in the middle of replacing head gaskets and am ordering new hoses. I found a set of red hoses on Ebay i want but they say fit 86-93. I found mishimoto set in red but they want like 150, and I'm a broke dad lol. Unless someone has had a bad experience with the cheap ebay hoses. Then maybe I will invest in the mishimoto hoses.