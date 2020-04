After 29 years and 61k miles, I believe its time to replace the coolant hoses on my fox. What I am not sure is do I stick with a typical Gates/Motorcraft replacement or spring for the silicone hoses? I believe the FMS hose kit and Goodyear Hi-Miller hoses are NLA. I do see both SVE and Mishimoto have hose kits available but the ID looks to be smaller. Is that an issue? If it matters, the car runs a Vortech S-trim.