Hey guys,

I haven't driven my 90 coupe much this year after replacing the timing cover gasket and water pump. Mainly because of what you'll see in the picture.

This picture was after a short drive out of town and in town. But this is as bad as it's been getting. No evidence of it dripping anywhere. It's almost like it's just "sweating" a bit if that makes sense?

Where did I go wrong? I re-tightened everything after a couple heat cycles. Used Permatex thread sealant on the bolt threads. I used Permatex high tack sealant on the gaskets to keep the. In place. I put loc-tite on the two bolts on the water pump back plate.

I noticed there was a little slit or groove at the bottom of the timing cover. Was I suppose to put rtv there?

I'll probably keep driving it and checking it so often. It's been sitting for months in my shop with zero coolant leak.

Thanks!
 

Im currently battling a timing chain cover that wont seal properly. I dont really have any advice to help you fix the problem but wanted to point out that you might want to keep an eye on your oil. My leak lets coolant leak into the oil pan and contaminate the oil. Good luck getting it fixed!
 
