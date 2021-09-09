Hey guys,



I haven't driven my 90 coupe much this year after replacing the timing cover gasket and water pump. Mainly because of what you'll see in the picture.



This picture was after a short drive out of town and in town. But this is as bad as it's been getting. No evidence of it dripping anywhere. It's almost like it's just "sweating" a bit if that makes sense?



Where did I go wrong? I re-tightened everything after a couple heat cycles. Used Permatex thread sealant on the bolt threads. I used Permatex high tack sealant on the gaskets to keep the. In place. I put loc-tite on the two bolts on the water pump back plate.



I noticed there was a little slit or groove at the bottom of the timing cover. Was I suppose to put rtv there?



I'll probably keep driving it and checking it so often. It's been sitting for months in my shop with zero coolant leak.



Thanks!