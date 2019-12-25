Hey guys,



Merry Christmas! Well I went to check on the 90 coupe this morning at the storage unit. It appears I have a small coolant leak.



I can see some running down the sides of the timing chain cover where it mates to the water pump. But I put my hand under the thermostat housing and had some there.



I recently bought this car and was told the water pump and thermostat were replaced in 2018. It has a edlebrock water pump.



Not much I can do do about it during the winter while it's in storage. I didn't have any leaks during the summer.



Is it possible some bolts are loose? I might try to tighten some down while the temps are in the 30's.



For now the leak is some minor drips.