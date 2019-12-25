Engine Coolant leak by water pump

91GTstroked

91GTstroked

Active Member
Jun 14, 2007
78
33
28
Hey guys,

Merry Christmas! Well I went to check on the 90 coupe this morning at the storage unit. It appears I have a small coolant leak.

I can see some running down the sides of the timing chain cover where it mates to the water pump. But I put my hand under the thermostat housing and had some there.

I recently bought this car and was told the water pump and thermostat were replaced in 2018. It has a edlebrock water pump.

Not much I can do do about it during the winter while it's in storage. I didn't have any leaks during the summer.

Is it possible some bolts are loose? I might try to tighten some down while the temps are in the 30's.

For now the leak is some minor drips.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
14,236
4,493
193
polk county florida
T stat housings are famous for leaking.
i wouldn't try tightening anything, broken bolts and stripped threads are a pain. Just put a catch pan under it and wait till warmer weather to fix.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
K Fox Coolant Leaking 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
M HELP! Water pump coolant leak Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
dz187 Leaking coolant from water pump/ lower radiator hose connection Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
TrueBlue03 ANOTHER coolant leak!!... water pump?? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 10
D Coolant Leaking form Water Pump ? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 19
Similar threads
Fox Coolant Leaking
HELP! Water pump coolant leak
Leaking coolant from water pump/ lower radiator hose connection
ANOTHER coolant leak!!... water pump??
Coolant Leaking form Water Pump ?
Top Bottom