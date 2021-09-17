Coolant light came on in my beater 96 GT. I guess it has been coming on for a couple weeks but the wife just let me know about it todayGot home and let it run in the driveway for about 20 min. Looks like it is leaking from inside the bell housing. Is there a freeze plug in the back of the block? It does not look like it is coming from up top but I am not 100% sure. The rear of the intake on the driver side, like where the last bolt is, looks to be a little wet. Passenger side is dry but the bolt is missingBut the intake is dry though. It’s been 15 years since I pulled the intake on my original 4.6. Is there something under the intake that can leak? I do not see anything seeping at the back on the engine so that is why I am thinking freeze plug. Any insight would be appreciated.