Engine Coolant leak from bell housing

TIGGER

TIGGER

Founding Member
Mar 6, 2000
502
49
59
Portland, OR
Visit site
Coolant light came on in my beater 96 GT. I guess it has been coming on for a couple weeks but the wife just let me know about it today:rolleyes:

Got home and let it run in the driveway for about 20 min. Looks like it is leaking from inside the bell housing. Is there a freeze plug in the back of the block? It does not look like it is coming from up top but I am not 100% sure. The rear of the intake on the driver side, like where the last bolt is, looks to be a little wet. Passenger side is dry but the bolt is missing :oops: But the intake is dry though. It’s been 15 years since I pulled the intake on my original 4.6. Is there something under the intake that can leak? I do not see anything seeping at the back on the engine so that is why I am thinking freeze plug. Any insight would be appreciated.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


manicmechanic007

manicmechanic007

Active Member
Sep 26, 2017
295
54
38
61
There are two freeze plugs in the back of the block
They rarely leak
There is a coolant pipe under the intake from the waterpump that is a common leak
O ring into the rear of the pump housing
Coolant hose at the rear sometimes the tube itself rusts out
 
TIGGER

TIGGER

Founding Member
Mar 6, 2000
502
49
59
Portland, OR
Visit site
thanks I’ll take a closer look under the intake. I’ve only owned this particular car for a year. It has been 15 years since I replaced the intake on my first 96 and I have forgot all what was under it since I have not had to fool with one since.
 
manicmechanic007

manicmechanic007

Active Member
Sep 26, 2017
295
54
38
61
Right. Quite reliable actually. Go to the wrecking yard and get some bolts. You should be able to find some good new looking ones easy. don't forget to get the tube if you can find a good one. I use clear silicone on the tube connection in addition to the o ring
 
TIGGER

TIGGER

Founding Member
Mar 6, 2000
502
49
59
Portland, OR
Visit site
Came home tonight and charged my bore scope and then went out and started the car. Under the intake looks wet but not super wet. Around the water pump looks dry but as you go back it gets wetter. I let the car idle for about 30 min and the stupid thing didn’t leak. No dripping like yesterday. Also I think that rear bolt from the intake that is missing is broken in the head. Stuck a small screwdriver in the hole and it goes about to the bottom of the intake and stops. I will play more with it tomorrow if it does not rain too much.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

91GTstroked
Engine Help with coolant leak.
Replies
17
Views
539
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
91GTstroked
91GTstroked
T
Engine Trick Flow Valve Cover Oil Leak
Replies
1
Views
200
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
TWood
T
A
2001 Mustang GT Intake Manifold
Replies
8
Views
354
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
weendoggy
weendoggy
1
Pinging Under Load - 96GT
Replies
0
Views
153
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
1slow4vgt
1
J
32v Thermostat Housing/Water Inlet & Outlet Help
Replies
1
Views
180
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
rancorkeeper
rancorkeeper
Top Bottom