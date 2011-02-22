coolant leak from cap 03 cobra

11003cobar
I have a 03 cobra. my car is leaking coolant from the pressure cap. this started happening after my car started overheating. I have changed the radiator and oil cooler. After this the cap was leaking again. So I changed the cap. And that did not work. I got a Moroso coolant expansion tank, and a 180 Thermostat, plus a coolant flush 3 times. because there was a lot of gunk in the stock coolant expansion tank. I think that is leaking at high rpm, but I don't know. Any information would help.