coolant leak from cap 03 cobra

11003cobar said: I changed the stock coolant tank because I thought, the threads were bad on it. I will look into a pressure test. But I did let the Ford Dealer do a coolant system flush for me, and it changed nothing. Click to expand...

Ok, well hopefully the dealership techs refilled the cooling system properly (ya never know sometimes); more likely than not, they did the job the right way though.You ruled out the coolant expansion/tank by replacing it, so that's good (others have had the tanks leak or a faulty cap at the top - it's quite annoying).Might want to check for a bad head gasket as well (?)- somehow you're getting excessive pressure into that recovery tank...