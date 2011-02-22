coolant leak from cap 03 cobra

1

I have a 03 cobra. my car is leaking coolant from the pressure cap. this started happening after my car started overheating. I have changed the radiator and oil cooler. After this the cap was leaking again. So I changed the cap. And that did not work. I got a Moroso coolant expansion tank, and a 180 Thermostat, plus a coolant flush 3 times. because there was a lot of gunk in the stock coolant expansion tank. I think that is leaking at high rpm, but I don't know. Any information would help.:shrug:
 

Have you refilled the cooling system properly each time when you refilled the system (ie - added coolant into the coolant crossover tube plug)? Many Cobra owners overlook the proper procedure for adding coolant to the Cobra engine cooling system.


Not too familiar with the aftermarket Moroso coolant tank, but maybe the threads on it are bad?

Have you tried a cooling system pressure test yet? :shrug:
 
I changed the stock coolant tank because I thought, the threads were bad on it. I will look into a pressure test. But I did let the Ford Dealer do a coolant system flush for me, and it changed nothing.
 
I changed the stock coolant tank because I thought, the threads were bad on it. I will look into a pressure test. But I did let the Ford Dealer do a coolant system flush for me, and it changed nothing.
Ok, well hopefully the dealership techs refilled the cooling system properly (ya never know sometimes); more likely than not, they did the job the right way though.

You ruled out the coolant expansion/tank by replacing it, so that's good (others have had the tanks leak or a faulty cap at the top - it's quite annoying).

Might want to check for a bad head gasket as well (?) :shrug: - somehow you're getting excessive pressure into that recovery tank...
 
