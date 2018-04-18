Hi Guys,



Car was just on the dyno a few days ago and after a few pulls we noticed a small puddle of coolant on the ground.



After paying attention it looked like the leak was coming from the area around the heater core hoses on the passenger side. It’s right above the passenger valve cover. The only thing that’s bothering me is that it would start to spray coolant once the revs went out ( like physically spraying out the passenger side with the hood up. It was hard to get a good look for obvious reasons .



I started the car up again tonight and let it idle for 5 minutes or so...I couldn’t take it out because we got some snow. I couldn’t see it leaking anywhere but the car also didn’t get up to tempeture. Now after shutting it down and letting it sit for an hour I have a couple drops on the ground.



Any guesses as to what it could be?