Engine Coolant leak - Spraying from Passenger Side

Z

ZachMorris

Active Member
Jun 21, 2017
143
16
28
33
Hi Guys,

Car was just on the dyno a few days ago and after a few pulls we noticed a small puddle of coolant on the ground.

After paying attention it looked like the leak was coming from the area around the heater core hoses on the passenger side. It’s right above the passenger valve cover. The only thing that’s bothering me is that it would start to spray coolant once the revs went out ( like physically spraying out the passenger side with the hood up. It was hard to get a good look for obvious reasons .

I started the car up again tonight and let it idle for 5 minutes or so...I couldn’t take it out because we got some snow. I couldn’t see it leaking anywhere but the car also didn’t get up to tempeture. Now after shutting it down and letting it sit for an hour I have a couple drops on the ground.

Any guesses as to what it could be?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
22,075
7,844
203
polk county florida
In your other thread I was looking at your heater hoses, one has some discoloration, check both hoses of course but I suspect that one, coolant pressure will rise with rpm,
There is no need to start a new thread when a problem arises as long as we are dealing with the same car. You already have an audience ready and willing to give advice, even bad advice :jester:
 
Z

ZachMorris

Active Member
Jun 21, 2017
143
16
28
33
karthief said:
In your other thread I was looking at your heater hoses, one has some discoloration, check both hoses of course but I suspect that one, coolant pressure will rise with rpm,
There is no need to start a new thread when a problem arises as long as we are dealing with the same car. You already have an audience ready and willing to give advice, even bad advice :jester:
Click to expand...
Thank you sir ,

I apologize - figured changing topic in the other thread wasn’t a good idea lol those hoses are definitely in rough shape.

I’ll grab a pressure tester from my buddy tomorrow AM...the fact the coolant was spraying out the side makes me think it has to be one of those hoses.

Worst fear when I noticed coolant on the ground was lower intake gasket or head gasket.
 
  • Surprised
Reactions: 1 user
Z

ZachMorris

Active Member
Jun 21, 2017
143
16
28
33
Just felt the bottom of the hose where the clamp is and it’s wet...gotta be that hose. I’m just going to replace both in the AM. This cars been a joy LOL
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
M

Mindseye007

Member
Oct 21, 2020
46
3
8
49
ontario
General karthief said:
Alls good, well 'cept that leak, that ain't good, like I said you got members following,
Click to expand...
After my 1991 foxbody sitting in my garage for winter I have the same problem cant figure where its coming from look at the pic ? What is it?
 

Attachments

  • 20220421_072027.jpg
    20220421_072027.jpg
    115.7 KB · Views: 1
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

U
Coolant spray
Replies
2
Views
205
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
USAF150
U
BPA
Engine Vacuum leaks
Replies
8
Views
320
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
91GTstroked
Engine Help with coolant leak.
Replies
17
Views
886
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
91GTstroked
91GTstroked
TIGGER
Engine Coolant leak from bell housing
Replies
44
Views
2K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
TIGGER
TIGGER
TomOsiris
Engine Help diagnose random overheating??
Replies
52
Views
815
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
chrlsful
C
Top Bottom