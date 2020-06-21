Coolant leak

87FoxDroptop

Jun 21, 2020
Maryland
So I recently got an 87 gt and I just installed an a/c delete kit on it that I purchased from LMR and I drove the car after installation to see how it ran and got home and there was a huge coolant leak and it was overheating. Wondering if anybody has any suggestions to what it might be, looks like the water pump or just the gasket could be bad and taking the bolts out of it could have caused the leak from separation. Also there’s a hissing sound from where the water pump is located. Any help would be awesome.
 

Aug 25, 2016
polk county florida
Could be the water pump
Could be loosening the bolts caused a leak on the water pump gasket
Could be loosening the bolts caused the timing cover gasket to leak
 
