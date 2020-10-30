Coolant Milky White, Oil is not

So I just swapped a new 4.6 2v motor into my 01 GT, and filled up with new coolant obviously. After less than 20 drives, the coolant looks super milky white, not even a hint of green. The car is blowing off alot of steam/clouds from the engine area and I can't tell where it is coming from. I think its coming from the headers.



Previously when installing the motor I removed the valve covers to paint them and reinstalled. I messed up the gasket a couple times and finally got it right the 3rd time. So I initially thought the steam was the dripping oil burning off the headers, but again that was 15 drives ago, shouldn't that have cleared up by now?



The oil seems to be clean. The coolant is not. Whats going on here?