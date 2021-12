Hey folks, need some help/advice. Just installed a 3 row aluminum radiator on the Stang (66 w/68 302). Took her for a drive and she runs way cooler, good thing, however, there is white spots all over the right side of the engine. Pretty sure it’s coolant, I started her today and let her idle/warm up till the fan kicked on and saw zero leaks/felt no moisture. Could the fan zip ties/temp probe have caused a leak that I can’t see? Any help is greatly appreciated!