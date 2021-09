Trying to install an aftermarket coolant temp gauge on 2002 4.6l 2v. I think the computer uses the stock sensor on the engine (correct me if I’m wrong), so was looking for an alternate location to install a coolant temp sensor. Any ideas? The sensor that came with the gauge has 1/8” npt threads. I saw a couple of plugs on the rear of the driver side cylinder head, but haven’t ventured to remove them yet to check.