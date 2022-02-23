I'm thinking about installing an aftermarket coolant temp gauge. I am going to install the new sender in the factory location and relocate the factory sender so that I don't have a dead gauge in the cluster. Is the general consensus to stick the factory sender in the thermostat housing? I've read that I can also place it inline in the same heater hose as the ECT or in the back of the lower intake manifold. I have a GT40 lower with the capped ports on either side of the back of the intake. I believe the rear intake port on the driver's side can be used, but the gauge will read cooler. I'm inclined to use this location unless there is a good reason not to, so talk me out of it lol.