Electrical Coolant Temp Sender Relocation

RekeHavoc

RekeHavoc

Member
Dec 5, 2019
48
18
18
TN
I'm thinking about installing an aftermarket coolant temp gauge. I am going to install the new sender in the factory location and relocate the factory sender so that I don't have a dead gauge in the cluster. Is the general consensus to stick the factory sender in the thermostat housing? I've read that I can also place it inline in the same heater hose as the ECT or in the back of the lower intake manifold. I have a GT40 lower with the capped ports on either side of the back of the intake. I believe the rear intake port on the driver's side can be used, but the gauge will read cooler. I'm inclined to use this location unless there is a good reason not to, so talk me out of it lol.
 

Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
37,495
13,372
224
Massachusetts
I ran an aftermarket coolant temp guage for years. I put the sender in the stock location, and moved the OE sender to the rear, driver's side port of the GT40 lower. It read 1 tick mark cooler than the OE location. It was good enough for me.
 
