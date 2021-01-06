Coolant Temp Sensor Help

Hello, I need helping finding a replacement coolant temp sensor for my 93 Fox. This car was originally a 4 cylinder, but was converted to a carbureted 302, so it will have to read properly and fit into the 302 intake. I want to make the original gauges work, so I don't want to run a mechanical gauge (yes yes, I know they are more reliable). The sending unit in the car is either the wrong one or faulty. I have already verified the gauge itself works by grounding the wire. I am under the impression that the original sender was a two-pin clip style, but mine currently looks like the picture I have provided below. Is there a difference between how the one and two-pin read? I have a single wire running from the appropriate gauge cluster harness pin to the sender. Can someone provide me with a link to a single-wire sender compatible with the car? Thanks.
The sensor you show is in fact what would be used in a 1993 Mustang equiped with a V8 engine. I do not know if it's the same in the 2.3L.
 
