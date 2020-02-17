Digital Tuning Coolant Temperature Sensor Microsquirt

I have a 93 gt with a on3 turbo kit and a microsquirt. I currently run an auto meter coolant temp gauge and that sensor is installed where the factory sensor is on the driver side. I removed the heater core pipe due to not using the heat or ac. I used the hole that the metal heater core pipe threaded into the intake manifold for the relocated coolant temp sensor that the ecu uses which originally is in the heater core pipe that I removed. My gauges were both pretty even prior to this, now I am getting a 15-20 degree difference sometimes. I also changed my radiator and now am running the turbo setup. I want to ensure the gauge that the microsquirt reads (relocated into heater core pipe mounting thread in the intake manifold) is accurate. If this wouldn’t work, does anyone have any suggestions ?
 

