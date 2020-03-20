Cooler thermostat to solve pinging

Danny2v

Jun 24, 2019
California
Hey everyone, hope you all are staying safe during this virus. From day one I've been trying to crack down my problem of pinging with low rpm high load situations. Now I do have a bama tune, before everyone attacks me, I know, it's not the greatest but I've had great luck with them. They worked with my over extended periods of time to eliminate the pinging, but they let me know that my tune is very mild compared to what they generally do. Any other tune I start pinging. Rebuilt engine, copper plugs, new fuel filter, my last idea is lowering the thermostat temperature. Is it possible it would help out? I really want to run my tune more aggressively but until I figure out a solution to pinging I can't. Thank you everyone and stay safe
 

