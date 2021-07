I have a 2002 Mustang Gt with comp cams 270 and a few other bolt ons. Whenever i start the car it idles and drives fine, until the fan comes on. If the car is sitting and idling and the fan kicks on for temperature, it’ll instantly kill the motor. If I’m driving and the fan is on and i come to a stop, it’ll idle down and kill the motor. It never did this before and I’m trying to find a solution