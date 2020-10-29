Cooling fan not coming on, and no power once up to temp

2000 3.8, ive been working on, I finally got most of the crap figured out on it, but one thing that keeps bugging me is that cooling fan. It won’t come on at temp, there’s no power at temp, and even when I turn on the ac the fan doesn’t come on. Where is the dang fuse to it under the hood or what? I can’t find it to save my life. One said hot all the time and 60amp fuse but wasn’t sure if that was it or where the hell its at.. help me fellas. If I can’t find this fuse or issue I’ll have to do something else. I’m pretty sure that’s why this damn thing has been bubbling some, and the mechanic didn’t even know where it’s at. My freaking Chilton manual is no help. I’m bout to just wire it to a hot on with key and see if that works. I’m getting tired of messing with it not working. I mean would that even work? Just wiring one to ground and the other to a known positive to run when key is on?
 

ive also backprobed the orange/black wires when its warmed up and nothing, I also jumped the wire harness that goes to coolant temp sending unit, and the fan never came on. So fuse??? Really needing the help, I'm on disability, and done have the money to be throwing at this thing. I can't even find the fuse
 
