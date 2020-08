i have a 95 3.8 bought as is. no cooling fan or a/c comp. or temp gauge. replaced fan switch. sending unit. ccrm. still nothing. when fan switch unplugged fan comes on. when testing plug to ground 4.77 volts and fan turns off. when key is turned on the temp gauge creeps below cold. once in a while the clutch on ac will click.if its a ground issue where to i check? cleaned all under hood and engine ground