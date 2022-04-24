Cooling Fan RF Interference after Battery Relocation

PonyGTrider

PonyGTrider

Feb 27, 2019
Hi fellas,
I'm having an RF interference issue after a battery relocation. On my '90 GT I have a Taurus electric fan managed by a Delta DC Controller FK-45, before I relocated the battery the Controller positive input wire was bolted to the positive side of the battery and had no RF interference on my radio. As I moved the battery to the trunk I connected that wire to the solenoiid along with the 1/0 cable used for the relocation, now when the fan kicks in there is a high pitch noise on my radio.

On the Delta website they sell this filter, will this solve my RF interference? I tried to contact Delta for asistance but it is really hard to find them available can some one tell me whay kind of component is this so I can buy it at an electronics store?

I'll appreciate any help, Thank you all. IMG_E4858.JPG IMG_E4854.JPG
 
