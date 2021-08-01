Engine Cooling Issue

I have a 2010 V6. I recently replaced my TPS, and ever since then, my engine runs hot. What's stumping me is that, from a cold start, it will run at operating temp for a couple miles, and then the temp will increase according to rpm and never go back to operating temp. I replaced the radiator fan, I don't seem to have a blockage (can drain coolant out no problem), and there is no leaking anywhere I can find. Any help would be greatly appreciated.
 

Well, it's not unusual to have something happen at the same time as you fix something. I don't know. I would start to go thru all the usual overheating diagnostics. I'm not sure the TPS is connected.
 
I calibrated the TPS, it idles and throttles fine except on startup, where it can't seem to find the idle point for a few seconds. It will always lock in eventually though.
 
