I have a 2010 V6. I recently replaced my TPS, and ever since then, my engine runs hot. What's stumping me is that, from a cold start, it will run at operating temp for a couple miles, and then the temp will increase according to rpm and never go back to operating temp. I replaced the radiator fan, I don't seem to have a blockage (can drain coolant out no problem), and there is no leaking anywhere I can find. Any help would be greatly appreciated.