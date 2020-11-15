Ok, here is a weird one, not really an issue but I am wondering if anyone has had a similar issue. In the am my temperature is roughly 10-25 degrees warmer than in the evening. In the am my factory needle is just above center (70-75 degree air temp) and in the afternoon my needle is below center (85-92) degree outside temp? Weird? I figure it would be opposite but it is not? Any thoughts? Again, not an issue, just trying to figure out the science! Thanks!