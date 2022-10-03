Hello everyone!Thank you everyone for all your help in the past. I cant tell you how much I've learned from here!I had a cooling issue a few weeks ago. Temp would be a little more than half way on the stock gauge, then go up kind of quickly to the next line then back down and back up all while driving.. It never overheated but it was just running too hot for my liking and the engine just felt excessively hot. I was running a 195* stat , a Champion 2 core alum rad and stock fan. So I decided to replace everything! This passed week I replace the thermostat to a MotoRad UltraStat. Stainless steel 192* that came with a jiggle pin, Changed out the water pump, installed a HD fan clutch and replaced the rad cap to 16lb.. The cap that came with the Champion rad was 13lb according to the manufacturer. I'm running 50/50 premix.. I burped the system using the funnel system.I ran the car yesterday (idle and revving only) and all the new parts seemed to do the trick. The temp climbed slowly to juuust under the halfway mark and stayed there. The upper rad hose became hot and pressurized so I know the stat opened. The HD fan clutch is definitely working and moving way more air than before.My question and possible issue is: When the car was up to temp which was just at the half way mark or a little under the half way mark, the upper hose was pressurized for sure and hot, the car idling for about 20 minutes or so. Nothing went into the reservoir tank. The coolant just stayed on the cold line the entire time. The engine itself definitely now had a cooler feel to it than before I changed all the parts. The hvac heater puts out hot air too. It is ok or normal for the coolant not to expand into the res? I know this means the cap never opened due to it not reaching 16lbs of pressure? Now when I turned off the car and let it cool, I eventually noticed the radiator sucking some coolant out of the res but not much..Is this normal or should I be concerned? Should I put the 13lb cap back on?Thanks for all your help and ask any questions