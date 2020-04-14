Fairly New here.

Currently looking to upgrade my cooling system. Many thing to do and trying to budget. Looking at the SVE 3row +hoses as well as possibly Edlebrock water pump for future. Have to look at mine but after 30yrs just want to upgrade. Also trying to get some BBK under drive pulleys in the process.



My question is does anyone know what the factory size transmission cooler is for these cars with AODE? Have to get over an look at it in storage but covid has taken over. While I’m in there I might as well do it. Also, what is proper temperature range for these engines, 192-195? Basically stock with a 12degree timing (meaning plus 2degrees advanced)and 180 thermostat.



The car is a 90 MarkVII LSC. (5.0 HO) I’ve had the car since I was a kid and work on it when I can. For some history. I know what’s been done and what hasn’t.



At the moment I’m dealing with warm and cool spots on the RAD and temp creeps up driving 75mph+. Did the fan clutch years ago might need a new one again. Radiator cap degrees range but when the temp creepit gets to about 210 if I remember from last summer.



Thanks in advance for any input. Feel free to let me know if I’m missing anything here or if timing os