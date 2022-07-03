cooling system

Hello im a new member here so please bare with me. I have a 1989 fox body mustang with a 363 turbo motor, but ill go into all the specs later. For now I have a problem and hope someone could help diagnose it for me. Also im in the Bay Area if anyone is near I would gladly pay for some help and your time. So the motor is yet to be started and yesterday I put motor oil in and radiator fluid with the hopes of starting it. when I put the radiator fluid in all was fine until I squeezed the lower radiator hose thinking I would pump fluid into the case. when I squeeze the hose fluid leaked out what appears to be around the bell housing or back of the motor. What would cause this. I am by no means an auto mechanic and could use any help I can get. Remember the motor has not even been cranked yet.
 

