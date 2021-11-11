correct injector for fox body

Hello people, I have a Foxbo 1980 with Engine swap 5.0 ho 1989 EFI MAF, engine bearing performance, oil pump performan, TRW3096 +0.40 Pistons, Cam X303 ford racing, Oem Roller, lift, Lower, and Upper intake Holley Sytemax II, Tb 75mm, Air Filter K&N 75mm, MAF 75mm 19lb, Oem inyector 19b. But I have diferents problem.



the first ist, My fox allwaays its extremly rich, i want buy new Inyectors, but I don't know which one to buy 19lb or 24 lb, recently i buy a ebay 8 inyecteors 19b 60 usd, but the problem remained the same.



my fox went i stop after 3 min in idle, the rpm it is not constant.



what its my ideal rpm idel with my x303 cam.



what its my ideal 1/4 mile time on drag sliks wheels