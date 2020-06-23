Engine Correct MAF For 1993 Cobra X3Z ECU

Alright, so recently I bought a 70mm Cobra MAF that said it was "calibrated for 19# injectors". I noticed that it had a sensor on it with AFH55 on it, so I knew that was wrong. Mostly, I was just trying to make sure I had the right housing to use with my stock '90 GT cold air setup. Previously, I had bought a 70mm '94-5 MAF, so I was able to swap over the sensor from that one with the AFH70 number on it. ANYWAY, I've gone to an Explorer intake and throttle body, 24# injectors and an X3Z Cobra computer. Mostly Cobra spec stuff, right? I'm wanting the correct MAF to run with that computer, hence getting the 70mm one.

But, here's the thing. That sensor that came with my '94-5 housing is an F2VF. I've read elsewhere here on Stangnet that the F2VF and 70mm housing are a known, good combination with an A9L and 19# injectors.

www.stangnet.com

70MM Cobra MAF Help....

Ok, So when I bought my 70MM Cobra MAF the guy said it was calibrated for 19lb/hr injectors. So Today I decided to check up on this because i had heard that this is not possible without using a different sensor in the 70mm housing. I checked the sensor part number on the Cobra MAF and it...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com

My question is, does that make it the WRONG one to use with the X3Z and 24# injectors? I would have to guess yes!

Further complicating things, I was looking at the reman MAFs available out there for the '93 Cobra. Cardone claims the '93 Cobra, R, and GT/LX can all use the same 70mm MAF. You and I know that's not correct, so what the hell are they talking about?!

If I run the car as is, it will not idle. Like, at all. It rolls up and down like 1000 rpm. Not even close. Is a mismatched MAF the reason for that? I've looked for vacuum leaks, and haven't found any. I know about all the volumes that have been written about getting the SEFI 5.0L to idle, but I don't want to bother with any of that if I don't have the right MAF!

Yes, it's wrong to use the electronics from the F2VF and the E3Z. The maf sensors themselves use a different transfer function and are not compatible.

If you compare the curves between the 93 cobra MAF and the 94 town car (uses F2VF MAF), you'll see they differ.


What heads are you running? Why not just stick with the 19# injectors. You can purchase a 91-93 cougar/tbird housing on Ebay and use the 70mm sensor from the 94-95 Mustang. I'm 99% sure the sensor is actually the same but cannot confirm this. Anyway, the cougar sensor housing is similar to the Mustang without the 4-bolt flange, so it will work in a Mustang stock intake tube.

www.stangnet.com

70mm MAF adapter

I went to the local yard today looking for a '94-'95 T-Bird MAF as well as a Mustang MAF from the same years. What do you know the cars were right next to each other and they both still had their MAF sensors (the T-Bird was actually a 4.6L V8 Cougar). I snag those from the cars, and looked for...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com

Alright, now we're getting somewhere!

Sorry, I should've included that. I'm running GT40P heads. FTI GT40 cam. I AM planning on tuning it, but I'd like to start as close as I can get to correct for the combo beforehand. That's why I went to the 24s, so the X3Z would see what it expects to.
 
On your link I loaded the stock Fox and '93 Cobra curves, and they look pretty dang different as well. What are your thoughts on Cardone's assertion that GT/LX and Cobra MAFs are the same?!
 
Well Cardone is wrong. There definitely is a unique MAF for the 93 Cobra. It needs to be used with the X3Z computer.

There are other ways to compensate for the 24# injectors, but if you set on using the X3Z ECU, you need a cobra MAF. Personally, I would prefer to use a A9L so i'd ebay off the X3Z and buy a quality aftermarket MAF for 24# injectors and run it with the A9x ECU and call it a day.
 
