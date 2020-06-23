70MM Cobra MAF Help.... Ok, So when I bought my 70MM Cobra MAF the guy said it was calibrated for 19lb/hr injectors. So Today I decided to check up on this because i had heard that this is not possible without using a different sensor in the 70mm housing. I checked the sensor part number on the Cobra MAF and it...

Alright, so recently I bought a 70mm Cobra MAF that said it was "calibrated for 19# injectors". I noticed that it had a sensor on it with AFH55 on it, so I knew that was wrong. Mostly, I was just trying to make sure I had the right housing to use with my stock '90 GT cold air setup. Previously, I had bought a 70mm '94-5 MAF, so I was able to swap over the sensor from that one with the AFH70 number on it. ANYWAY, I've gone to an Explorer intake and throttle body, 24# injectors and an X3Z Cobra computer. Mostly Cobra spec stuff, right? I'm wanting the correct MAF to run with that computer, hence getting the 70mm one.But, here's the thing. That sensor that came with my '94-5 housing is an F2VF. I've read elsewhere here on Stangnet that the F2VF and 70mm housing are a known, good combination with an A9L and 19# injectors.My question is, does that make it the WRONG one to use with the X3Z and 24# injectors? I would have to guess yes!Further complicating things, I was looking at the reman MAFs available out there for the '93 Cobra. Cardone claims the '93 Cobra, R, and GT/LX can all use the same 70mm MAF. You and I know that's not correct, so what the hell are they talking about?!If I run the car as is, it will not idle. Like, at all. It rolls up and down like 1000 rpm. Not even close. Is a mismatched MAF the reason for that? I've looked for vacuum leaks, and haven't found any. I know about all the volumes that have been written about getting the SEFI 5.0L to idle, but I don't want to bother with any of that if I don't have the right MAF!Thanks