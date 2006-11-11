Correct torque spec for bellhousing on 5 speed??

since you did not tell us what tranny or what year the car is I looked up a 2001 T-45 and came up with 20 ft/lbs for the two lower bellhousing to engine bolts and 55 ft/lbs for the rest of the bellhousing to engine bolts.



The trans case to bellhousing bolts is 20 ft/lbs and should be tourqed in a star pattern.



on the TR-3650 trans the only difference is the bellhousing to trans case tourqe is 23 ft/lbs