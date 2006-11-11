Correct torque spec for bellhousing on 5 speed??

since you did not tell us what tranny or what year the car is I looked up a 2001 T-45 and came up with 20 ft/lbs for the two lower bellhousing to engine bolts and 55 ft/lbs for the rest of the bellhousing to engine bolts.

The trans case to bellhousing bolts is 20 ft/lbs and should be tourqed in a star pattern.

on the TR-3650 trans the only difference is the bellhousing to trans case tourqe is 23 ft/lbs
 
Sorry I didn't specify. I was tired last night, not thinking right. Damn you're good though, 2001 GT, t45. Thanks for the info.
 
bdcardinal said:
honestly, unless the motor and trans are out of the car how are you gonna torque them. bottom ones maybe, but the ones on top no way.
The bellhousing to tranny bolts will be torqued with the tranny out of the car. I will probably end up having to do the bellhousing to motor top bolts by feel and the bottom ones with the torque wrench.
 
