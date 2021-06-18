Corrosion in differential

Hey everyone, I picked up this 8.8 from a guy that had it sitting outside for quite some time.I was taking it apart getting ready to clean it up and put in new gears/axles and I found this...It's corrosion on the inside of the diff. I'm thinking it should be fine, since the corrosion is past where the bearing race/shims sit, but I don't know for sure. I put 3 pics zooming out just to give perspective of where it is. I have some in the same spot on the other side, but not as bad. I'm hoping someone can ease my mind here lol.