cost of floorboard repair

so my eyes overwhelmed my brain when I saw this car. a neglected 70 Coupe with a 302, 3 spd. replacing carpet I found a lot of rust and some fiberglass repair plus it looks like the triangle pieces are rusted and need replaced. Two questions.
1. Is this car worth restoring
2. Is $40/hr labor for welding still a good estimate?

Dave C
owner of Maggie's 67 and the neglected 70
 

