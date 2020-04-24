Could a turbo of a small audi be plausible on a 3.8 v6 mustang?

Anything is "possible"....if you've got the mechanical know how and the means to make it happen. If not and you've got to pay someone to build the set up for you, then it's probably not all that "plausible". You're probably better off going with a proven system. It'll prove less frustrating in the long run.



That said....the head gaskets on the 3.8L aren't known for being overly robust and any amount of decent boost is going to send them south. So you'd better add the expense of addressing your top end to the budget.



Of course, at this point in the game a complete, bolt on turbo set up is going to be worth more than your car is. So weigh in performance vs practicality in your decision. In the long run.....there are cheaper ways to make power. A "small" shot of nitrous is cheapest in a pinch. In the end though....remember, you're dealing with an economy car.