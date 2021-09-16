COULD I HAVE THE LAST BLACK 5.0 LX MADE???

Hello everyone. I may be way over thinking this, but Its quiet possible I may have one of the last if not THE last Black 5.0 LX 5 speed sunroof Foxbody made. Its a long shot, but I could use some help either confirming my hopes or shattering my dreams..lol.. Here are the details....my car was built in August of 93. There were 1915 Black 5.0 LX cars built in 93, but that includes all options available. that averages out to be about 160 cars per month. So right off the bat I know I'm with in the ballpark of 159 cars of being the last Black LX. Now here is where I need help. I need to know how many of those cars were built in august of 93 that were black 5.0 LXs with Factory sunroof. Let me also add that my car is still completing original, still has smog pump and factory tape deck Radio. A truly unmolested car. So I feel the value is pretty good as is even if my current hopes are just a pipe dream. But boy if its really the last Fox with these options and still all Original, I may have something here. Or may be not. Help me find out!!
 

If anyone is going to know the answer it will be Kevin Marti

Marti Auto Works - Marti Report

A licensed manufacturer of true 'reproduction' parts for vintage Ford & Mercury cars, 1960-1973. Contact us for mail order retail sales, or wholesale account information.
www.martiauto.com

You'll likely need to get a marti report down and still do some research. I'm not sure how easy it will be to find this info and how much of a big deal to other folks it would be (other than yourself) as you could break down "Last of...." a million different ways.

This guy makes the claim of the last fox body period off the line
 
I agree the "last of " thing can be a huge rabbit hole, And it would probably be a way bigger deal to me than anyone else, But I Just think it would be a story to tell at shows and add a little "cool factor". Thank you for the link and info.
 
You will have to get a Marti report to verify the actual build date of the car. Production ended on 8-25-93. You can't go by just the serialized number either as the date it was produced doesn't follow the serial number.

For example, there are supposed to be 114,228 mustang produced in 1993. My VIN ends in "214866" which is above the productions numbers, actual production date of 8/23/92. Here's a copy of my Marti report as an example.

1631816166204.png
 
ah ok... That makes more sense... Serial numbers are assigned well before the car is built. I should've put that together seeing how I work in a production plant... Goof on my part.. Thank you for sharing.
 
A Marti "report" will not give you the answer you're looking for. You will have to get them to do 'custom research', if they can even do that to answer your question.

Last date of production was 8-26-93.
 
It'll let him know if it's even worth paying them to do the custom research.

Interesting about the 8-26-93 date. What's up with the 8-25-93 date that's listed on the ford performance site for what's supposed to be the last mustang? I've heard both.....
 
Article says 8-25 but the show board for the car says 8-26, and the owner has stated 8-26 many times.

EDIT: Marti report for the car also states the actual build date was 8-26.
 
When I removed the opolstry on the rear of my back seat, the part of the seat that folds down, there were 3 little plastic dials which indicated the month, day and year that I guess the seat was made or put together or maybe installed. By turning each dial like a clock you can select the corresponding numbers to the date. Pretty cool.
My car is a 1991 and the date on the seat was June of 1991.
 
That’s very common to see on molded plastic parts. Many of the mustamg plastics have that wheel that helps ID the year/month/day. That, plus the engineering part number stamped on the part can give you some clues as to when it was made.

A lot of the cast parts also have a 4-digit tag that can identify the day,month and year as well. Comes in handy when someone asks what their mix-master 302 engine came out of
 
