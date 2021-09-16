COULD I HAVE THE LAST BLACK 5.0 LX MADE???

Hello everyone. I may be way over thinking this, but Its quiet possible I may have one of the last if not THE last Black 5.0 LX 5 speed sunroof Foxbody made. Its a long shot, but I could use some help either confirming my hopes or shattering my dreams..lol.. Here are the details....my car was built in August of 93. There were 1915 Black 5.0 LX cars built in 93, but that includes all options available. that averages out to be about 160 cars per month. So right off the bat I know I'm with in the ballpark of 159 cars of being the last Black LX. Now here is where I need help. I need to know how many of those cars were built in august of 93 that were black 5.0 LXs with Factory sunroof. Let me also add that my car is still completing original, still has smog pump and factory tape deck Radio. A truly unmolested car. So I feel the value is pretty good as is even if my current hopes are just a pipe dream. But boy if its really the last Fox with these options and still all Original, I may have something here. Or may be not. Help me find out!!