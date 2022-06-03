Could my K Member be bent?

The drivetrain has been out of my car so I have been jacking it up by the K Member.... One side is higher when I do this, by about 1 click of the jack stand?
I have the K member removed at this time and I have my jack stands on the " frame" that is under the doors, towards the front and it sits perfectly level??
I have been sanding and wire wheeling the K member and the welds look like they have all been done by hand, not robot? I assume in 83 that is how they were assembled?
Any thoughts here? Thanks
