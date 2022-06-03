Could my K Member be bent?

Yes, it is possible to bend them. I found mine was bent, which is why i went to the MM K-member.



However, i'm not sure if i would read into your findings too much. Is the jack perfectly centered? Is the weight of the vehicle evenly distributed? Is the resistance of all the bushings in the rear axle the same? Same spring rate? same spring positions? So many variables that i don't think you can reach a conclusion by eyeball.



I verified mine by measurement when i went to bolt on a lower K-member brace. The mounting holes were 1/2" off and it didn't fit. Later discovered the driver's side was bend at the rear probably due to a curb strike at some point