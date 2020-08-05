Coupe ducktail carbon fiber mold

Hey all!



Getting closer to making a final mold for a wing I have in the works. Maybe y’all could weigh in on critiques?



its a moderate ducktail spoiler that pulls a bit of inspiration from the 03/04 cobra.



currently, with no good mounting locations for hardware (no access under deck lid for bolts to go “thru”) I am thinking about 3M adhesive.



I cringe 1) thinking about sticking something to my car 2) hesitate on bonding ability... but everyone swears with enough surface area there are no issues. Still some things to do like cap ends and rework some curves but this is basically it! Will make revisions and print other half.



critique away!