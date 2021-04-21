Hi guys...got another couple of questions about my HVAC box. It is currently completely removed from the passenger side interior. All the goodies are replaced...

For the install I am not sure about 2 things. 1) the vac line that goes thru the box, thru the firewall. Where does it connect in the engine compartment? Single black vac line. The original is just broken off right after coming thru the firewall.

2) the drain for the AC in the box. Is there a piece of hose from the box? If so, does it go thru the floorboard? I have found a round rubber gasket for the floorboard area. I don't see anything that goes from the box to the floorboard.

I would like to get this all reinstalled correctly so any help is greatly appreciated. The way the box was previously installed I didn't find any drain connection. It appeared any drainage would just drip down to the passenger floorboard. Yuk, I know that ain't right!

Thanks,

Ken