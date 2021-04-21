Engine Couple of quick questions about my HVAC box connections

Bottomlesspit

Bottomlesspit

I started the longest tech thread in the known uni
Founding Member
Jan 1, 1999
2,625
1
48
59
Del Rio, TX
www.stangnet.com
Hi guys...got another couple of questions about my HVAC box. It is currently completely removed from the passenger side interior. All the goodies are replaced...
For the install I am not sure about 2 things. 1) the vac line that goes thru the box, thru the firewall. Where does it connect in the engine compartment? Single black vac line. The original is just broken off right after coming thru the firewall.
2) the drain for the AC in the box. Is there a piece of hose from the box? If so, does it go thru the floorboard? I have found a round rubber gasket for the floorboard area. I don't see anything that goes from the box to the floorboard.
I would like to get this all reinstalled correctly so any help is greatly appreciated. The way the box was previously installed I didn't find any drain connection. It appeared any drainage would just drip down to the passenger floorboard. Yuk, I know that ain't right!
Thanks,
Ken
 

HemiRick

HemiRick

Active Member
Jun 28, 2020
556
187
53
57
Memphis TN
the vacuum hose that goes thru the firewall connects to any vacuum source in engine comp. Yes the drain hose goes thru the floor/firewall to the outside of the car...
 
