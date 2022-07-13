Ok. This is going to happen. I have several non typical reasons for needing this. I continue to get loads of cedar tree needles in the cowl. They even drop down the air intake and come out of the vents! It wasn't long ago I took my entire dash out and apart and cleaned all the hvac plastic tubes along with everything else under there. Now they have crap in them....ugghhhh. I do not run wipers. I have all that stuff nicely stored. I've had this car completely apart before too when I did the color change. People who claim the cowl needs to be open to breathe air into the system apparently hasn't seen all the numerous other wide open air passages under there...lol.

So. Here are my thoughts. I had one of the dual gauge cowl concept grills long ago when I was concerned only with racing. I got one with no holes or grating...just the 2 gauge pods. Sold it like a dummy with every single autometer gauge I had. What was I thinking?! Dummy! Anyway, I will be keeping the factory looking grill that's on there. I'm thinking I'll get a piece of kydex (knife making coming in handy) and make a flat trimmed piece to fit under the grill. I need to decide if I should attach it to the plastic grill or the car. Or neither? I don't mind water getting under it so it doesn't have to literally seal. I just don't want leaves or debris to get thru. Kydex shouldn't be any different that the plastic trim on the car touching it so I don't see any way it will cause problems. I cannot spend hardly any money as usual so I have to make whatever this becomes. A piece of .060 kydex is less than $20 shipped.



Welcome any and all thoughts or pictures.